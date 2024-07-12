Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 39,585 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 1,397.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 783,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 292,671 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,839,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 276,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

