Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILFree Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

