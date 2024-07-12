Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $79.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

