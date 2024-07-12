Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,146,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS opened at $20.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.