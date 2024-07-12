Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

