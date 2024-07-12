Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 699,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,861,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.