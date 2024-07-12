Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3,313.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.