Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

