Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 195.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 189.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 46,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $256.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.96. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

