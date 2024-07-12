Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1,058.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,191 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $115.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

