Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $873.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

