Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.