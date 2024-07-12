Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLH stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.