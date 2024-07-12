Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.