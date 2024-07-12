Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,775,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,137.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

