Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.38.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $797.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $761.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.66.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

