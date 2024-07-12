Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $228.66 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.01 and a 200 day moving average of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

