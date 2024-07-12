Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SHW opened at $314.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.