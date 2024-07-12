Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 18,665 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 752.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,842,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

IYG opened at $67.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

