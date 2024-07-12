Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,573 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 413,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 97,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

