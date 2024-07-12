Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hexcel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.8 %

HXL stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

