Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

