Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

