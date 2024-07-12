Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 20,999 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,999 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $171.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.