Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

