Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after purchasing an additional 194,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
LOW opened at $229.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.
Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
