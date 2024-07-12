Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,039 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.

