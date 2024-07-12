Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $652.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.57.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

