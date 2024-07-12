Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

