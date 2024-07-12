Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,714 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

