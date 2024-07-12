General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.54 and last traded at $164.38. 671,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,145,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

