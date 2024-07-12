GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 1,056.0% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 50.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
GOVX stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
