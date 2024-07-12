GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 1,056.0% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 50.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GeoVax Labs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GOVX stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.