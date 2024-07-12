Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

GMPUF opened at $2.95 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

