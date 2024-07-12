Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 1,325.0% in June

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Givaudan Stock Performance
GVDNY opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $98.07.
About Givaudan
