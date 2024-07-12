Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Global-E Online by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 737,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.