Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.
Global-E Online Stock Up 2.1 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Global-E Online by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 737,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
