Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 9.78% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

