Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 146.0% in June

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of CBULF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Gratomic Company Profile
