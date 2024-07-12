GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 16,618 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 72.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,686,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 339,554 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,506.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 113,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 106,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

