Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Up 15.3%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 3,306,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,558,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Guild Esports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.