Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Haleon by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 30.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,971,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,254 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

