Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.4204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

