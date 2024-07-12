Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Down 9.3%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). 172,073,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 168,207,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.41 ($0.02).

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.20.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

