Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $22.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.