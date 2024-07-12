Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $454.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.00 and a 200-day moving average of $415.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.86.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

