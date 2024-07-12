Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

