HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $789.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

