Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $379.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

