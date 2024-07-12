Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 520 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.66) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.28).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.61. The company has a market capitalization of £687.80 million, a PE ratio of 756.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

