iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 890.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITHUF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.