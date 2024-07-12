IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.16% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDYA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

